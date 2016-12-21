Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: live exports and farm payments

New markets could open for live exports in 2017 after a fall in numbers shipped this year.

Good morning. In the news today: there are plans for significant expansions in live cattle exports in 2017, GLAS payments are on the way and a leading AI company is introducing restrictive contracts.

Met Éireann is forecasting showers in the west and north of the country, with Leinster and Munster having a good deal of dry and bright weather. Highest temperatures will range from 5°C to 9° with moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes. Tonight will remain mainly dry, with temperatures of 2°C to 5°C. Winds will strengthen and rain will develop in the west overnight.

Met Éireann has upgraded its wind warning for storm Barbara on Friday to status orange for coastal regions and high ground in the northwest.

We have exclusive details on plans for live cattle exports in the New Year.

GLAS payments for 2016 are on the way – so where does this leave the Department’s overall performance on farm payments this year?

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to the North-South interconnector, despite opposition from many local farmers.

A survey of tillage farmers confirms the risk of a straw shortage.

New Zealand breeding company Livestock Improvement Corporation is introducing restrictive farmer contracts threatening the Irish national breeding programme.

Tier 1 grants in Northern Ireland’s capital grants scheme are oversubscribed

Take a look back at 2016 with the Irish Farmers Journal livestock team in our weekly podcast.

