Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: May to announce Brexit plans

By on
Good morning. In the news today British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to announce her brexit plans, US is predicting a growth in milk production and weather is expected to turn colder.
Good morning. In the news today British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to announce her brexit plans, US is predicting a growth in milk production and weather is expected to turn colder.

Monday, will be mostly dry and rather cloudy, but some bright or short sunny breaks developing in places. Some patchy rain and drizzle will occur, especially along west and northwest coasts later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 9°C to 11°C Celsius, in light or moderate mainly southwest winds.

In a near mirror image of last week’s weather, this week will start mild before turning colder from the middle of the week according to Met Éireann.

In the news

  • The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has released its new replacement index with Salers and Simmentals doing well.
  • With Brexit pressuring the UK market for Irish beef, new and distant markets are targeted but we are not alone in chasing them.
  • Watch: Ciaran Lenehan visits Rob Drysdale’s farm in the UK to investigate the integrated beef rewards across the Irish Sea.
  • The EU’s milk reduction payment, along with the top-up available from the French government, is helping cut milk supply from France’s dairy farms. Meanwhile the latest figures from the US department of agriculture suggest that US milk production will grow in both volume and price this year.
  • The British prime minister, Theresa May, is expected to announce that the UK is ready to leave the single market.
  • Saturday's sale at Balla Mart saw a larger entry of cattle than last week. The trade overall was quite strong for forward store cattle, good-quality weanlings and for cull cows.
  • And agricultural projects scooped some of the top awards at the BT Young Scientist.

    • Coming up

  • Trevor Boland writes about his experience with the Eurostar index

    • What's on

    Galway IFA County Executive Meeting

    Cork Central IFA County Executive Meeting

    Carlow IFA County Executive Meeting

    Dept of Ag Information meeting on Sheep Welfare Scheme

    For more information visit our agri-events calendar.

