Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: May to announce Brexit plans
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
Good morning. In the news today British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to announce her brexit plans, US is predicting a growth in milk production and weather is expected to turn colder.
Monday, will be mostly dry and rather cloudy, but some bright or short sunny breaks developing in places. Some patchy rain and drizzle will occur, especially along west and northwest coasts later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 9°C to 11°C Celsius, in light or moderate mainly southwest winds.
In a near mirror image of last week’s weather, this week will start mild before turning colder from the middle of the week according to Met Éireann.
In the news
Coming up
What's on
Galway IFA County Executive Meeting
Cork Central IFA County Executive Meeting
Carlow IFA County Executive Meeting
Dept of Ag Information meeting on Sheep Welfare Scheme
For more information visit our agri-events calendar.
More in News
By Peter McCann on 16 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 16 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 15 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 13 January 2017
By Farmers Journal on 12 January 2017
PVC Curtain Strips.Keep the birds weather and cold out permanently, doorways, ...