Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Schmallenberg and TB

By on
Good morning. In the news today: we bring you all you need to know about Schmallenberg, and the IFA says live animal valuations are costing farmers thousands.
Good morning. In the news today: we bring you all you need to know about Schmallenberg, and the IFA says live animal valuations are costing farmers thousands.

Weather

Friday will have a wet start with persistent rain in many areas, heavy in places, according to Met Éireann. Drier weather will extend into western areas from late morning, with the more persistent rain clearing in the east during the afternoon. Skies will remain overcast, however, and there will be further patchy rain, particularly in the south and west. Afternoon highs of 9°C to 12°C with winds veering westerly and falling light.

In the news

  • ABP and Queen’s University Belfast have both joined a €1.6bn European food consortium which will work on a food project spanning 13 countries over the next seven years.
  • The IFA has called for December milk price increases after figures released by the European Commission show the sale of dairy products that was in Private Storage Aid back on to the market. However, the second tender for skimmed milk powder (SMP) stored under the EU intervention scheme concluded this week with no buyer meeting the minimum price required.
  • Farmers are losing out on thousands due to the undervaluation of cattle through the live valuation scheme of cattle that test positive for TB, according to an IFA analysis.
  • There was a lively trade for the first calf sale of 2017 in Kilrea Mart in Co Derry on Thursday, with a good crowd gathered around the ring for the 260 calves on offer.
  • Farm organisations have welcomed the news from Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed about the reopening of beef exports to Egypt.
  • Two cases of Schmallenberg virus (SBV) have been confirmed in Ireland by the Department of Agriculture. Here is what you need to know about the disease.
  • Farmer writes: The first week of January is a good time to take a look back at the performance of the farm business for 2016. Trevor Boland outlines six easy steps.

    • Coming up

  • Weekend weather.
  • Updates from the Bord Bia marketing seminar.

    • What’s on

    No events have been scheduled today, to see what’s coming up in your area visit our agri-events calendar.

