Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Storm Barbara, payments review and GDT

Good morning. In the news today: more TAMS II payout submissions, weak GDT auction, mixed results for 2016 payments and fresh efforts to speed up broadband delivery.

Weather

Met Éireann is forecasting a cold day with showers in many areas in the morning, clearing eastwards by noon. Sunny spells will develop for the rest of the day, but showers will continue in the west and north, some of hail and some wintry on high ground. Afternoon temperatures will range from 4°C to 8°C with moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Wednesday night will be mostly dry with good clear spells at first but scattered showers along Atlantic coasts will become more frequent and push eastwards later in the night with some turning wintry on higher ground. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 1°C to 4°C in a mostly light to moderate southwesterly breeze but fresh and blustery at times in showers.

Looking forward, Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Storm Barbara on Friday.

In the news

More farmers have submitted payment claims under TAMS II.

The price of dairy commodities declined by 0.5%in the last auction of 2016.

A review of the year’s farm payments shows swift action on TB compensation and a mixed performance on CAP schemes.

Progress is slow on getting Irish beef into China, and live cattle shipments to Turkey are now finished for this year with hopes for more contracts in 2017.

A new Government report provides for dedicated broadband liaison officers in each county council in the new year.

Coming up

Property of the week.

My farming week comes from a turkey and beef farm in Co Longford.

Don’t miss our review of the year on this evening’s weekly podcast.

What’s on

The Christmas break is taking hold and there are no events planned today in the agri-events calendar.