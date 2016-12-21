Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Storm Barbara, payments review and GDT
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Storm Barbara, payments review and GDT

By on
Good morning. In the news today: more TAMS II payout submissions, weak GDT auction, mixed results for 2016 payments and fresh efforts to speed up broadband delivery.
Good morning. In the news today: more TAMS II payout submissions, weak GDT auction, mixed results for 2016 payments and fresh efforts to speed up broadband delivery.

Weather

Met Éireann is forecasting a cold day with showers in many areas in the morning, clearing eastwards by noon. Sunny spells will develop for the rest of the day, but showers will continue in the west and north, some of hail and some wintry on high ground. Afternoon temperatures will range from 4°C to 8°C with moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Wednesday night will be mostly dry with good clear spells at first but scattered showers along Atlantic coasts will become more frequent and push eastwards later in the night with some turning wintry on higher ground. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 1°C to 4°C in a mostly light to moderate southwesterly breeze but fresh and blustery at times in showers.

Looking forward, Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Storm Barbara on Friday.

In the news

  • More farmers have submitted payment claims under TAMS II.
  • The price of dairy commodities declined by 0.5%in the last auction of 2016.
  • A review of the year’s farm payments shows swift action on TB compensation and a mixed performance on CAP schemes.
  • Progress is slow on getting Irish beef into China, and live cattle shipments to Turkey are now finished for this year with hopes for more contracts in 2017.
  • A new Government report provides for dedicated broadband liaison officers in each county council in the new year.

    • Coming up

  • Property of the week.
  • My farming week comes from a turkey and beef farm in Co Longford.
  • Don’t miss our review of the year on this evening’s weekly podcast.

    • What’s on

    The Christmas break is taking hold and there are no events planned today in the agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Free
    Healy slams below-cost selling of veg in run-up to Christmas
    News
    Healy slams below-cost selling of veg in run-up to Christmas
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 22 December 2016
    Journal+
    US on target for record annual milk output in 2016
    News
    US on target for record annual milk output in 2016
    By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
    Free
    Farmer dies in Co Galway accident
    News
    Farmer dies in Co Galway accident
    By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Journal+
    US on target for record annual milk output in 2016
    News
    US on target for record annual milk output in 2016
    By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
    Free
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: live exports and farm payments
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: live exports and farm payments
    By Thomas Hubert on 21 December 2016
    Journal+
    Live cattle exports to take off
    News
    Live cattle exports to take off
    By Paul Mooney on 21 December 2016
    Rosselli pto saw benches
    new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
    View ad
    ''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
    Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
    View ad
    5Km DIGITAL WIRELESS IP CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
    View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
    View ad
    ROTATING ZOOM CALVING CAMERA
    View this camera on your tv or mobile phone. All systems available. Nationwide d...
    View ad
    Hawk Wireless calving cameras
    SALE NOW ON Â¦ SALE NOW ON Â¦SALE NOW ON, Nationwide d...
    View ad

    Place ad