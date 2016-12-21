Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Storm Barbara, payments review and GDT
Weather
Met Éireann is forecasting a cold day with showers in many areas in the morning, clearing eastwards by noon. Sunny spells will develop for the rest of the day, but showers will continue in the west and north, some of hail and some wintry on high ground. Afternoon temperatures will range from 4°C to 8°C with moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.
Wednesday night will be mostly dry with good clear spells at first but scattered showers along Atlantic coasts will become more frequent and push eastwards later in the night with some turning wintry on higher ground. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 1°C to 4°C in a mostly light to moderate southwesterly breeze but fresh and blustery at times in showers.
Looking forward, Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Storm Barbara on Friday.
In the news
Coming up
What’s on
The Christmas break is taking hold and there are no events planned today in the agri-events calendar.