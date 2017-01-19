Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: tillage crisis fund and 'angel dust'

In the news today, 20 January 2017, a farmer has been jailed for diesel laundering and 'angel dust' offences, while pressure mounts on the Government for a crisis fund for tillage farmers.

Weather

With high pressure still dominating, Friday will be dry for everyone but it will start frosty. It will be sunny for most, except for those in the north and east where some cloud is likely to build up throughout the day.

Temperatures will range from 5°C to 8°C, but it will be cold on Friday night continuing into Saturday. It is going to get very cold at night over the weekend: stay tuned for the weekend weather later on Friday.

In the news

Thursday was a busy news day with a Co Monaghan farmer jailed, women farmers dominated the airwaves and tillage farmers got Dáil support for a crisis fund.

You can catch up on all the action with Thursday’s nightly news update.

Coming up today

We report on an expensive meat accident in Co Cavan.

Tommy Moyles reports from Skibbereen Mart.

More fallout from the Dáil vote on a tillage fund.

What’s on today?

There is just one event scheduled in the agri-events calendar for Friday.

There is an AHI / Teagasc Calf Care event on the Purcell / McGlew farm, Kiltallagh-Rinkinstown Farm, Termonfeckin, Co Louth. Kick-off is at 11am.