Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: an old cow, rural jobs and slurry

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 23 January.
  • Monday started on a sad note with the death of Ireland’s oldest cow. The Angus animal from Co Cork was 33 years old.
  • Irish Farmers Journal dairy specialist Aidan Brennan offers advice on spreading slurry and fertiliser on farms with good grass cover.
  • A 31-year-old man from Co Louth has been sentenced to three years in prison for making threats to a Monaghan farmer. Eighteen months of the sentence has been suspended.
  • A new €60m fund aimed at rejuvenating rural Ireland was launched on Monday. It outlines plans to double the investment in flood relief.
  • And finally, Sinn Féin has elected a new leader in Northern Ireland. Michelle O’Neill has succeeded Martin McGuinness as leader in NI.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    John Keane and his daughter Róisín of Barr, Kilfenora, tending to some of their Shorthorn herd on their farm at Bushy Park, Ennis, Co Clare. You can read more about them in next week’s Irish Farmers Journal. John Kelly.

