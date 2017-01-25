Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: bird flu, funding for rural roads and fire

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 25 January.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 25 January.
  • A fourth case of H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in a wild swan in Co Leitrim.
  • The Government has announced €324m in investments in regional and local roads for this year.
  • Met Éireann has issued status yellow wind and rain warnings.
  • Drummonds and Flynns have unveiled plans to merge part of their agri-businesses.
  • Firefighters were battling a large gorse wildfire in the Dublin mountains this evening.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    A full house at the Irish Farmers Journal/IFA livestock demontration at Balla mart, Co Mayo last night.\Michael McLaughlin

