Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: CAP, cattle prices and sheep protests
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: CAP, cattle prices and sheep protests

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with all that has happened on www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 20 January.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with all that has happened on www.farmersjournal.ie today, Friday 20 January.

Here are the top five stories from today

  • Tommy Moyles was at Skibbereen Mart on Friday where there was good demand for cows.
  • The ICSA took to the gates of ICM in Navan protesting as a result of falling beef prices.
  • We now know that serious talks on the new CAP will begin in earnest next month.
  • Looking to the weather. The weekend will be cold and dry as high pressure continues to dominate.
  • And, finally, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation, or ICBF, has published the top 200 EBI herd list with a Co Waterford farmer topping the list.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    Keeping on the trade. Ramona Farrelly caught this eagle-eyed punter at Baltinglass Mart on Friday.

    More in News
    Free
    Planning refusal for wind farm to be challenged in court
    News
    Planning refusal for wind farm to be challenged in court
    By Peter McCann on 20 January 2017
    Free
    Stolen vintage tractor recovered by police in Armagh
    News
    Stolen vintage tractor recovered by police in Armagh
    By Peter McCann on 20 January 2017
    Free
    Top 200 EBI herds revealed
    News
    Top 200 EBI herds revealed
    By Odile Evans on 20 January 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Free
    Top 200 EBI herds revealed
    News
    Top 200 EBI herds revealed
    By Odile Evans on 20 January 2017
    Journal+
    Cattle prices: Demand for cows solid in Skibbereen
    Markets
    Cattle prices: Demand for cows solid in Skibbereen
    By Tommy Moyles on 20 January 2017
    Free
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS payments, young farmers and beef prices
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS payments, young farmers and beef prices
    By Patrick Donohoe on 19 January 2017
    Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
    If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
    View ad
    General Hardware Supplies LTD
    LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
    View ad
    GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
    FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
    View ad
    farm hand services
    farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
    View ad
    Magnum Fodder Beet
    Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
    View ad

    Place ad