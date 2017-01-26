Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 26 January.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 26 January.

  • Deadline alert: there is less than a week left for sheep farmers to return their census and welfare scheme forms in order to receive payment under the new Sheep Welfare Scheme.
  • The Irish Farmers Journal’s Navigating Global Trade conference in Belfast on Thursday heard that the UK’s negotiating hand may not be as strong as some may believe.

  • In agribusiness news, Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Group has appointed a new chief operating officer and managing director.
  • Fianna Fáil has joined the campaign for Fair Deal scheme reform
  • LacPatrick is the latest co-op to increase its December price, bringing it up by 1c/l.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    Graham Redmond, David Wright, Michael Haverty, Des Moore and Declan Billington at the IFJ/First Trust Bank Global Trade Conference, Belfast. /Carol Dunne

