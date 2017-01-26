Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 26 January.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.
Graham Redmond, David Wright, Michael Haverty, Des Moore and Declan Billington at the IFJ/First Trust Bank Global Trade Conference, Belfast. /Carol Dunne
More in News
By Peter McCann on 26 January 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 26 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 24 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 26 January 2017
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...