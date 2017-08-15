Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fixed milk price and UK Brexit position

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 15 August 2017.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 15 August 2017.
  • Glanbia has launched a new five-year fixed milk price contract.
  • The UK wants to stay in a customs union with the EU at least for a transition period after leaving, but the IFA thinks British demands attached to this will inevitably lead to a hard Brexit.
  • Beef factories have been applying further pressure on beef prices.
  • There was a marginal decline in dairy commodity prices at today’s GDT sale.
  • The harvest is good in France, the EU’s largest grain producer.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Auctioneer’s son, six-year-old James Collins from Keady, getting in some work experience from his dad at Markethill Mart.

