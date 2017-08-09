Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: funding for local initiatives announced

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 9 August.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 9 August.
  • Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has opened applications for new projects under European Innovation Partnerships funding, which already supports local initiatives in the Burren and Kerry.
  • Ornua’s PPI remained steady in July, reflecting higher butter prices, and offset by lower SMP.
  • Livestock farmers could see theirincome drop by nearly 10% if barriers to trade are erected with the UK, IBEC’s latest economic outlook shows.
  • Wondering how to get to Tullamore Show 2017? Inform yourself here.
  • The UK has received approval to export beef to the Philippines, with Defra estimating the market to be worth £34m to the UK beef industry over the next five years.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    A couple of well dressed donkeys spotted at Bonniconlon Agricultural Show. \ Michael McLaughlin

    Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahely show
    News
    Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahely show
    By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
    Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
    News
    Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
    By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
    Member
    Letter to the editor: Ulster Farmers' Union
    News
    Letter to the editor: Ulster Farmers' Union
    By Letters to the Editor on 09 August 2017
