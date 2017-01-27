Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS, non-EU markets and National Reserve

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie on Friday 27 January.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie on Friday 27 January.
  • As Brexit puts Ireland's main agri-food market at risk, growing exports to non-EU destinations are more important than ever, European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has said.
  • Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has told the Irish Farmers Journal that dedicated software is being developed to clear the backlog of thousands of GLAS payments.
  • EirGrid's CEO Fintan Slye has said he hopes there will not be any issues of civil disobedience over the construction of the N-S interconnector, after government chief whip Regina Doherty said she would back such misbehaviour.
  • With a meeting of stakeholders taking place next week, a decision on funding a 2017 National Reserve is expected shortly.
  • And Met Éireann is forecasting a band of heavy rain on Saturday night and Sunday morning, bringing milder temperatures in its wake.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    Drystock farmer Jim Mason uses a cow's pelvic bone to explain ease of calving to visiting salespeople from French meat importer Chazal on his farm in Rathnew, Co Wicklow. / Thomas Hubert

