Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS, non-EU markets and National Reserve
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 27 January 2017
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie on Friday 27 January.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.
Drystock farmer Jim Mason uses a cow's pelvic bone to explain ease of calving to visiting salespeople from French meat importer Chazal on his farm in Rathnew, Co Wicklow. / Thomas Hubert
More in Beef
By Jack Kennedy on 27 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 January 2017
By Matthew Halpin on 20 January 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 25 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 27 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 27 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
recipients springing to calf,pb stock and embryos for sale.before 9:30...