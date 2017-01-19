Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS payments, young farmers and beef prices

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with all that has happened on www.farmersjournal.ie today, Thursday 19 January.
Here are the top five stories from today

  • The IFA has welcomed Dáil Éireann’s support for Fianna Fáil’s private members motion calling for the establishment of a crisis support fund for tillage farmers impacted by severe crop loss in 2016.
  • Farmers and organisations are furious as delays to GLAS payments continue.
  • Young farmers are calling for farm payments to be diverted away from older farmers drawing a pension and given to younger farmers. This was voiced at a Macra na Feirme and Irish Farmers Journal event on Wednesday night.
  • An exclusive Irish Farmers Journal story revealed that, depending on the factory, farmers could be losing up to €100/hd on the same animal.
  • And, finally, a Co Monaghan farmer has been jailed for diesel laundering and 'angel dust' offences.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    The three copper pot stills, handmade by master coppersmiths Forsyth’s of Scotland and weighing a combined 24t, being delivered to Midleton Distillery. This is part of a €10.5m investment at the Midleton Distillery in Co Cork which will see the company increase its single pot still Irish whiskey production capacity by over 30%.

