Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS protests and low-cost loans

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Tuesday 31 January.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Tuesday 31 January.
  • There have been three protests in 24 hours across the country over delayed GLAS payments. The Department of Agriculture later gave assurances on GLAS but said that immediate payments could not be made without EU approval.
  • The low-cost loan scheme has been launched by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. The scheme will deliver loans to farmers of up to €150,000 at interest rates of 2.95%.
  • Figures published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs on Tuesday show that total farm income in Northern Ireland increased by 22% last year from a six-year low in 2015.
  • The IFA and Ulster Farmers’ Union have recognised common Brexit priorities for farmers on both sides of the border ahead of UK withdrawal from the EU. Meanwhile, MPs have begun debating legislation to trigger Article 50.
  • Gardaí have arrested and charged two men in connection with investigations into burglaries and rural crime that occurred in the Co Offaly area.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    Ramona Farrelly captured PJ Martin’s store lambs grazing on stubble turnips at Darver, Co Louth.

