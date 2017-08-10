Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Healy joins FBD Holding board

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 10th August.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 10th August.
  • Fipronil was detected in a small quantity of eggs in Ireland the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.
  • A man who was given the Probation Act from court after shooting a farmer in a row over a right-of-way is to have his sentence appealed by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
  • Joe Healy joins FBD Holding’s board as non-executive director.
  • GLAS payments could be penalised into the future if invasive plants such as Japanese knotweed are found on farmers’ land, it has been claimed.
  • Two farmers’ appeals to the Agricultural Appeals Office were disallowed, after they were unable to produce evidence that they posted their sheep census forms.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Brendan Hanlon, Stradbally, checking on the bales on Noel Furlong’s farm, that will need to be loaded and brought in this week. / Ramona Farrelly

