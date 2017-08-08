Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: jellyfish and producer organisation groups

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 7 August.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 7 August.

  • Research shows that jellyfish can be turned into an edible product in just a few daysif they are soaked in alcohol.
  • New beef producer organisations (POs) will receive up to €3,000 worth of advisory services, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced.
  • With every career, there will be some unpleasant tasks. Here’s a round-up of five of farming's worst.
  • What are the tax implications for the transfer of a site?
  • Weather wise, the changeable conditions are to continue this week.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

