Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices and live exports

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Monday 14 August.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Monday 14 August.
  • Thousands of cattle are set to sail for Turkey next week.
  • Kerry and Carbery have increased their July milk prices.
  • Tullamore Show 2017 attracted record numbers of visitors and animals, but the Minister for Agriculture wasn’t among them.
  • There was strong demand for light stores in an otherwise low-key sale at Bandon Mart today.
  • German-based Innogy has acquired its first wind farm in Ireland, signalling the entry of giant European utilities into the Irish renewables sector.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    John Joe Murphy and Dennis Codd from Bunclody unload their hoggets before the sale at the 30th Sheepbreeders Show at Tullow Mart. Ramona Farrelly

