Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: sheep scheme extension and May's visit

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 30 January.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 30 January.
  • Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has extended the deadline to apply for the Sheep Welfare Scheme until Friday.
  • A fifth case of bird flu has been confirmed in a wild swan in Co Roscommon.
  • An Taoiseach Enda Kenny and British Prime Minister Theresa May have declared that a ‘frictionless border’ between the UK and Ireland is a priority in Brexit negotiations.
  • There was no progress at a meeting on LIC’s controversial bull contracts.
  • Despite strong demand, beef prices show no rise at factories. Meanwhile, there was a brisk trade for calves at Bandon Mart.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    Willie Kenny spreading slurry in Co Wicklow. Photo: Ramona Farrelly

    Related tags
