Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Teagasc spring walk and Aryzta profits

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 24 January.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 24 January.
  • As expected, the British government has lost a supreme court appeal on whether British prime minister Theresa May has royal authority to trigger Article 50 without approval of the parliament.
  • Aidan Brennan was at the first Teagasc spring grass walk on Tuesday in Co Wexford. Crowds heard of exceptional growth rates on Michael Doran’s farm.
  • The Chinese re-entering the powder market helped to lift milk price in 2016. China imported imported 419,750t of WMP in 2016, 21% more than it did in 2015.
  • A bad for bread giant Aryzta and its Irish CEO Owen Killian as profits were down 20% to the end of 2016.
  • And, finally, the days of greed diesel laundering appear to be at an end according to the Revenue Commissioners. This is due to a campaign launched in 2015 which has effectively “eliminated the fuel laundering problem”.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    Paddy Curran of East Cork Dairy Services is pictured installing a new 20-unit Dairymaster milking parlour for Gerry Fitzgerald, Bridestown, Kildinan, Co Cork. Donal O’Leary

