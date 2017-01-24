Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Teagasc spring walk and Aryzta profits
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 January 2017
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 24 January.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.
Paddy Curran of East Cork Dairy Services is pictured installing a new 20-unit Dairymaster milking parlour for Gerry Fitzgerald, Bridestown, Kildinan, Co Cork. Donal O’Leary
More in News
Related Stories
By Eoin Lowry on 24 January 2017
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...