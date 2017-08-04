Sign in to your account
code
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Varadkar, FBD and Young Farmer of the Year

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 4 August 2017.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar highlighted the likely impact of Brexit on the agri-food industry during his visit to Northern Ireland.
  • FBD posted strong half-year results this morning.
  • One merchant is offering €148/t for barley in the midlands.
  • You can now enter the Young Farmer of the Year competition.
  • A Simmental bull was the interbreed champion at the Fermangh County Show.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Getting ready for harvest in his 80th year, Tom Leonard, near Stradbally in Co Laois, was caught working on his Clayson New Holland 8060 combine ahead of harvest. Tom has been farming all his life and has been driving the combine for over 40 years. He had a Class Senator for over 35 seasons and bought his imported 8060 in 2010. This machine has served him well since he bought it and he hopes to get through another season without any unexpected breaks. Andy Doyle

