Irish Farmers Journal nominated for international awards

By on
The Irish Farmers Journal has had two entries shortlisted for the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) awards.
The Irish Farmers Journal has had two entries shortlisted for the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) awards.

The Guild of Agricultural Journalists in Ireland received nominations from a range of media outlets across print, digital and broadcast.

An expert committee on behalf of the Irish Guild put forward a nomination in each category.

In the print category, Odile Evans’ impressive feature on flooding in January 2016 received the nomination from the Irish Guild.

Odile’s piece, which ran during the storms and flooding of early 2016, took an intrinsic look at planning decision which help result in the flooding as well as speak to farmers who were worst affected.

In the digital category, the Irish Farmers Journal news team has been nominated for its coverage of the IFA election count day.

The entry covered all form of media from the written word to audio to live video panel debates to interactive polls.

Elsewhere, Damien O’Reilly and RTÉ Countrywide have been nominated in the broadcast audio category for their “Lambing Time” feature. RTÉ’s Ear to the Ground has been in the broadcast video for the 2016 Big Week on the Farm. This also took home the top prize at the 2016 Guild of Agricultural Journalists awards.

The awards will be presented at the IFAJ congress, which takes place in South Africa from 2 April to 8 April. Further information on the IFAJ can be found here.

Previous IFAJ winners

At the 2016 IFAJ awards, the Irish Farmers Journal scooped two awards.

Journal dominates journalism awards

