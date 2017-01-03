IRISH HORSE SHOWING 2016 REVIEW: Highlights and memorable champions
on 05 January 2017
Susan Finnerty reviews the highlight moments of the 2016 show season
New jobs: HSI CEO Damian McDonald with Jim and Pat O'Mahony's Brooklodge Merryman, the All-Ireland reserve champion at Bannow & Rathangan in July. Damian has since taken up his new IFA role while Brooklodge Merryman was sold at the Goresbridge Go For Gold sale. (Photo: Susan Finnerty)
Photo of the year: Darcy Grogan gives her grandfather Jarlath a helping hand with his Connemara at Athenry Show. (Photo: Susan Finnerty).
Irish summer: Liam Lynskey and DS Are You With Me battle through the rain at Galway County Show. (Photo: Susan Finnerty)
As always on the night before Balmoral, she was like a child on Christmas Eve, excited at the prospect of going to the show. Amy Brown proudly wearing her RUAS lifetime members badge before her visit to Balmoral Show last May. (Photo: Susan Finnerty)
RACE student Jack Dinneen with his father John's Breeneybeg Lucy at Charleville Show. The filly foal later won the Irish Horse Gateway foal championship final held in October.(Photo: Susan Finnerty)
Brian Murphy, who partnered Pat Loughlin's Dublin supreme champion hunter Fort Knocks, on board the champion's sire Gortfree Hero at the RDS. (Photo: Susan Finnerty)
