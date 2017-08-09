Irish vet fails English language test
By The Dealer on 10 August 2017
An Irish equine vet in Australia has been told by a machine that she's not able to speak the required level of English for a visa – despite speaking the language her whole life.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 17 July 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 13 July 2017
By Contributor on 14 June 2017
Welger 235 xtra cut 17 knife on 550 x 22.5 oversize flotation wheels, yr 2007, l...
"SPECIAL FARM MACHINERY AUCTION ANNOUNCEMENT!!The FTMTA UNRESERVED Farm Machin...
For all your agricultural needs look no further than NUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD....
2011 McHale F550 BalerFully Serviced, New Chains Etc.@ McHale Farm Machi...
VERY CLEAN CLAAS 255 BALER. 35,OOO BALES ON THE CLOCK AND COMING FROM A TILLAGE ...