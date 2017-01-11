Isolated cases of Schmallenberg reported
By Darren Carty on 12 January 2017
There has not been a large increase in Schmallenberg virus reported to date, with only isolated cases.
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 11 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 11 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 11 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 11 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...