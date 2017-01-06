Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
'I've tried ringing Dept 36 times this week for info on AEOS payment' - farmer
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

'I've tried ringing Dept 36 times this week for info on AEOS payment' - farmer

By on
Some 3,700 farmers are still to be paid under AEOS II and III, according to the Department of Agriculture, and farmers are getting increasingly frustrated with the delay.
Some 3,700 farmers are still to be paid under AEOS II and III, according to the Department of Agriculture, and farmers are getting increasingly frustrated with the delay.
More in News
Free
Nollaig na mBan: Celebrating women in farming
News
Nollaig na mBan: Celebrating women in farming
By Caitríona Murphy on 06 January 2017
Free
Focus on China for access to new markets in 2017
News
Focus on China for access to new markets in 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 06 January 2017
Journal+
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
News
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
By Peter McCann on 06 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Watch: how to plant apple trees for GLAS
Schemes
Watch: how to plant apple trees for GLAS
By Peter Varley on 30 December 2016
Free
GLAS poll: have you been paid?
News
GLAS poll: have you been paid?
By Farmers Journal on 03 January 2017
Free
2017 as it should be for farmers
News
2017 as it should be for farmers
By Thomas Hubert on 16 December 2016
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad