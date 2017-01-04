January liver fluke treatments
By Darren Carty on 05 January 2017
Liver fluke remains a high risk and farmers are advised to continue to select products wisely.
More in Sheep
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
15 Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale. LongfordPhone 086 8552492No Texts...
. Parents available to view. Good farming home needed with routine and company. ...
Ballymena Mart, Saturday 7th January at Noon....
70 Quality TEXEL Inlamb Shearling Ewes from Annakisha,Chessy,Emlach and Foundry ...
suffok shearling ewes all scanned in lamb to imported sires from the Annakisha ...