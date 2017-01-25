Sign in to your account
Kelly meets Egyptian delegation on Irish trade links

By on
Ireland south MEP Sean Kelly met with an Egyptian delegation this week to discuss trade links, including the Egyptian beef market which recently opened up for Irish produce after a 17-year ban.
The meeting took place in Brussels on Tuesday this week with chair of the foreign affairs commission of the Egyptian parliament, member of the Egyptian parliament and ambassador of Egypt to the EU.

Mr Kelly and the chair, Dr Said, discussed Irish-Egyptian trade links and the Egyptian beef market, which has recently opened up for Irish beef after a 17-year ban on EU beef.

Sean Kelly welcomed the reopening and the chance to discuss it with the traveling Egyptian delegation.

This is a boost to Irish agri-food markets at a time when they face the continuing uncertainty of Brexit

“The meeting was a great opportunity to discuss the economic links between Ireland and Egypt, particularly the reopening of the Egyptian beef market to Irish farmers.

“This will present a number of opportunities for Ireland to increase its exports and is a boost to Irish agri-food markets at a time when they face the continuing uncertainty of Brexit.

“I was pleased by Dr Said’s enthusiasm for this development,” he said.

Minister Creed considers Egypt visit

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said he is considering visiting Egypt to promote live cattle exports and other agricultural exports. His comments, made at last week’s IFA AGM, were welcomed by IFA livestock chair Angus Woods.

Read more

Full coverage: Egypt

