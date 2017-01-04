Sign in to your account
code
Kerry Co-op board in flux

By on
The new faces on the board of Kerry Co-op have a very important role to play today to try put a plan of action around a new tax bill on patronage shares, writes Jack Kennedy
The board itself is somewhat in a state of flux. Five board members were up for re-election in local area advisory elections and only one was returned to the board. It means there are four new faces around the board today for the first time. Tom Murphy, Conleth McMahon, Sean Brosnan and Denis O Connor join the board. The fifth position up for re-election was Michael O’Connor, who was returned.

In the recent board elections, the chairman of the board, James Doyle, who pressed the arbitration button to fight for a milk price top-up payment for suppliers, failed to gain re-election in his local district. Even more significantly, the number of board members represented on the plc board is due to fall to just two members as per the agreement when the co-op shareholding was reduced to 13% following the last share spin-out.

Importantly, Kerry Group chief executive Stan McCarthy stepped down as chief executive of Kerry Co-op and has not been replaced. Stan was the link between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op and attended a number of Kerry Co-op meetings.

Today, the Kerry co-op board meets for the first time since the fallout from the Revenue Commissioners letters suggesting patronage shares need to be income-taxed. Very clearly the board needs to seek and drive a mandate for all farmers implicated by this new tax bill, which has shocked farmers with tax bills between €5,000 and €50,000.

While only 400 farmers to date have received letters, the writing is very much on the wall that it is an issue that will affect the 3,500 or so suppliers and ex-suppliers who received patronage shares during the period 2011 to 2013.

Politics not law required to sort out the Kerry shares fiasco

