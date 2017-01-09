Sign in to your account
code
Kerry Co-op holds tax advisory meetings for members

By on
Tax advisers to Kerry Co-op are offering three days of walk-in advice this week for shareholders hit by unexpected income tax bills in relation to their patronage shares.
Tax advisers to Kerry Co-op are offering three days of walk-in advice this week for shareholders hit by unexpected income tax bills in relation to their patronage shares.

Financial services firm Deloitte, which acts as tax adviser to Kerry Co-op, will have staff members available all day on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Rose Hotel in Tralee, Co Kerry, and on Thursday at Deloitte’s Limerick city office on Charlotte Quay.

A spokesperson for Kerry Co-op told the Irish Farmers Journal that it had organised the meetings to provide assistance to the 400 farmers who received Revenue letters last November informing them of a previously unknown income tax liability on the estimated market value of the co-op shares they received under its patronage scheme, as well as their own tax advisers.

Those farmers have now received formal tax assessments posted by the Revenue on 31 December for the tax liability they are deemed to have incurred in 2011 and Deloitte staff will give them one-to-one information on the steps they can take from this point, including “how they can lodge an appeal if they so wish,” the spokesperson added.

The 400 farmers have until the end of January to refer their tax assessment to the Tax Appeals Commission. The commission is expected to take a sample of appeals as a test case to determine whether the Revenue’s new approach in taxing patronage shares is valid.

