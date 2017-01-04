Kerry farmers expecting Revenue response

Revenue could reply to a letter from the board of Kerry Co-op as early as Tuesday.

Kerry suppliers are expecting a response to a letter sent by the Kerry Co-op board to Revenue on Tuesday. Many of the affected 400 farmers are gearing up for a legal battle.

On Friday, the Irish Farmers Journal reported that the board of Kerry co-op has asked the Office of the Revenue Commissioners in Kerry to set aside its pursuit of shareholders for income tax to allow a test case be heard. The board of Kerry Co-op made the request in a letter written at a meeting on Friday.

The Irish Farmers Journal has learned that farmers are expecting a response from Revenue as early as this Tuesday.

Should farmers not get the answer they feel is appropriate, there is a growing expectation that farmers are preparing themselves for legal action.

Advice

Meanwhile, many of the 400 affected farmers have been receiving advice from their accountants on whether they should pay what Revenue has demanded or if they should appeal.

The majority of farmers have been told to hold firm and not respond to the letters which were issued last week. Farmers have until 9 December to respond to the letters they received from Revenue.

