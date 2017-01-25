Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Kerry group workers to strike next week
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Kerry group workers to strike next week

By on
Members of the trade union SIPTU working in the Kerry Group plant in Charleville, Co Cork, are set to strike next week.
Members of the trade union SIPTU working in the Kerry Group plant in Charleville, Co Cork, are set to strike next week.

Kerry workers have threatened to strike on Monday 30 January in response to refusal from managers to attend a conciliation meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The meeting was to discuss proposed changes to workers’ terms and conditions of employment, according to SIPTU.

“Our members have voted by a margin of 94% to 6% in favour of taking industrial action as a direct result of a management decision to withdraw from the WRC process,” SIPTU Organiser, Terry Bryan, said.

“This provocative step by management is clearly in breach of the agreed dispute resolution procedures at the company.”

If a matter is unresolved between the parties involved then the agreed procedure is to refer it to the WRC, SIPTU said.

“The items that are in dispute include proposed changes to shift patterns and terms, job rotation and appointments,” said Bryan.

“These matters were due before the Labour Court on 28 November 2016. However, management withdrew from that scheduled hearing and have now refused to attend a conciliation meeting at the WRC.

A spokesperson for Kerry Group told the Irish Farmers Journal that changes have successfully made to work practices and schedules in all production departments over the last year except for the cheese strings area. The proposed changes are in response to changing market demands that would enable business growth.

"We've been to 11 local meetings, seven WRC visits and one LRC meeting but withdrew from the process in November," the spokesperson said. There were a number work stoppages prior to Christmas and Kerry Group expects Monday's protest to go ahead.

Read more

3,500 kerry suppliers to get tax bills this year

Kerry co-op appoints new chief executive

More in News
Free
Fourth case of bird flu detected
News
Fourth case of bird flu detected
By Patrick Donohoe on 25 January 2017
Free
AFBI Crossnacreevy site to remain open
News
AFBI Crossnacreevy site to remain open
By Thomas Hubert on 25 January 2017
Free
Strong wind and heavy rain set to hit
News
Strong wind and heavy rain set to hit
By Odile Evans on 25 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Watch and listen: Cork farmers look to import French methods
World
Watch and listen: Cork farmers look to import French methods
By Thomas Hubert on 17 January 2017
Journal+
Kerry Co-op appoints new chief executive
News
Kerry Co-op appoints new chief executive
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 January 2017
Free
Dairygold increases December milk price by 1.5c/l
News
Dairygold increases December milk price by 1.5c/l
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad

Place ad