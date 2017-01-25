Kerry group workers to strike next week

Members of the trade union SIPTU working in the Kerry Group plant in Charleville, Co Cork, are set to strike next week.

Kerry workers have threatened to strike on Monday 30 January in response to refusal from managers to attend a conciliation meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The meeting was to discuss proposed changes to workers’ terms and conditions of employment, according to SIPTU.

“Our members have voted by a margin of 94% to 6% in favour of taking industrial action as a direct result of a management decision to withdraw from the WRC process,” SIPTU Organiser, Terry Bryan, said.

“This provocative step by management is clearly in breach of the agreed dispute resolution procedures at the company.”

If a matter is unresolved between the parties involved then the agreed procedure is to refer it to the WRC, SIPTU said.

“The items that are in dispute include proposed changes to shift patterns and terms, job rotation and appointments,” said Bryan.

“These matters were due before the Labour Court on 28 November 2016. However, management withdrew from that scheduled hearing and have now refused to attend a conciliation meeting at the WRC.

A spokesperson for Kerry Group told the Irish Farmers Journal that changes have successfully made to work practices and schedules in all production departments over the last year except for the cheese strings area. The proposed changes are in response to changing market demands that would enable business growth.

"We've been to 11 local meetings, seven WRC visits and one LRC meeting but withdrew from the process in November," the spokesperson said. There were a number work stoppages prior to Christmas and Kerry Group expects Monday's protest to go ahead.

