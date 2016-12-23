Kerry milk lorry goes off road
By The Dealer on 23 December 2016
The Dealer was sent photos of a lucky escape for milk collections lorry for Kerry.
The lorry came off the road near Freemount in Co Cork, near the Co Limerick border. The incident is understood to have occurred this week.
The Dealer was astrounded to see that despite the truck going off road, not a single drop of milk was lost. It's bound to have been a bumpy ride for the driver, though.
As you can see in the photo, the lorry landed on its wheels and no major damage looks visible. Still, it would take a fair bit of effort to get it back on the road.
Here we see how the lorry broke through a stone wall before leaving the road.
There's a pun in there about no crying over spilled milk but in this instance no milk was spilled.
Amazing stuff.
More in News
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 23 December 2016
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 23 December 2016
By Jack Kennedy on 23 December 2016
Related Stories
By Letters to the Editor on 13 December 2016
New KUHN Balepack with barrell wrap demonstrator available. Also standard roller...
2009 MCHALE F550, 36,000 BALES, FARMER OWNED FROM NEW. IN VERY GOOD CONDITION AN...
2014 MCHALE F5500, 11,800 BALES. SOLD FROM NEW, OWNER DRIVEN.COMING WITH CRO...
Welger 235 xtra cut 17 Fully serviced 35000 bales farmers balercle...
Deutz Fahr Mp 130 Chopper baler Nett Opti Cut Rotor Intergral rotor en...