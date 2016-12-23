Sign in to your account
Kerry milk lorry goes off road

By on
The Dealer was sent photos of a lucky escape for milk collections lorry for Kerry.
The Dealer was sent photos of a lucky escape for milk collections lorry for Kerry.

The lorry came off the road near Freemount in Co Cork, near the Co Limerick border. The incident is understood to have occurred this week.

The Dealer was astrounded to see that despite the truck going off road, not a single drop of milk was lost. It's bound to have been a bumpy ride for the driver, though.

As you can see in the photo, the lorry landed on its wheels and no major damage looks visible. Still, it would take a fair bit of effort to get it back on the road.

Here we see how the lorry broke through a stone wall before leaving the road.

There's a pun in there about no crying over spilled milk but in this instance no milk was spilled.

Amazing stuff.

