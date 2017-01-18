Kingston farm 'in negotiations'
By The Dealer on 19 January 2017
Auctioneers told The Dealer that the Kingston family's Co Cork farm at the centre of a high-profile legal dispute is currently 'in negotiations'.
More in News
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
By CiarÃ¡n Lenehan on 19 January 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 10 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 16 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
2006 MCHALE F550 IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. 57,000 BALES ON THE CLOCK, Â COMING FRO...
New KUHN Balepack with barrell wrap demonstrator available. Also standard roller...
Welger 235 xtra cut 17Â Fully servicedÂ 35000 bales farmers balercle...
Deutz Fahr Mp 130 Chopper balerÂ NettÂ Opti Cut Rotor Intergral rotor en...
2006 Claas 255 Chopper BalerGood clean balerCrop rollerWidth tyres Â...