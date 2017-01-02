Land Mobility Service - exploring your land options

The farm infastracture, roadway and fencing area at the Teagasc Beef 2016 - The National Beef Open Day at the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre in Grange, Co. Meath this week. Photo:Jack Caffrey.

Farmers and farm families looking towards expansion can look within the family or outside.

Anyone interested should attend one of the Land Mobility workshops/seminars being organised for the new year:

Monday 9 January, Horse & Jockey, Tipperary, 8pm. In conjunction with The Farm Managers Association.

Tuesday 10 January, McWilliam Hotel, Claremorris, in conjunction with Aurivo.

Thursday 12 January, Kilkenny, in conjunction with Macra na Feirme and the IFA.

These events are open to everyone and admission is free.

The option chosen must work for you and your farming circumstances. The choice includes:

Contract production or contract-rearing. This is straightforward and allows two people to work together for better land use. Each party farms in his/her own right and looks after their side of the arrangement.

Long-term leasing is clean and simple, delivering access to land at a known cost for a definite period. The landowner benefits from income tax relief and has income security. The tenant is the farmer and the landowner effectively retires. However, landowners can opt to retain some land and continue to farm that themselves.

Partnerships are an excellent arrangement for two like-minded people with a similar vision who wish to develop a farm business together. Partnerships can be very effective for a dairy farmer linking up with a drystock neighbour, for example. Partnerships are an excellent progressive arrangement within the family and should be encouraged for all family farms as part of succession planning.

Share-farming is an arrangement where by two or more people come together to farm the same piece of ground. All parties are active farmers and share in the risks and rewards. Share-farming can work for any enterprise but is most common in tillage (share cropping) and dairy (share milking). Share-farming works very well for land owners who wish to step back but are not yet ready to retire, they stay involved in the farm business. Share-farming represents an excellent opportunity for new entrants and young trained farmers, allowing them to get involved in a farm business at much lower risk and investment than would be the case with a lease.

Land Mobility Opportunities

A key element of the Land Mobility Service is matching people to opportunities. This is a brokerage service to find the ideal farmer match for you. Call 01-4199555 to speak with our specialist team and provide your details and preferred option. Confidentiality is assured. Qualified leads will be passed to you for further consideration.

Farms for Lease

520 ACRES AVAILABLE for long lease in the North Cork South Limerick area, between three farms. Owners are presently operating these farms and are looking at their options with a view to stepping back. The farms could be leased together or separately. The lands are all in grass with roadway, water, fencing and housing infrastructure on all farms. These are good grass farms in significant easily managed blocks and represent excellent dairy, heifer rearing or beef possibilities. The first farm is near Feenagh comprising 220 grass acres in one block with internal roadways, water and fencing. Infrastructure includes silage slabs, handling facilities, a large shed over a slatted tank with lie back and feed areas for 150 cattle, and some older hay barns. The other two farms are near Millstreet each comprising 150 acres again with roadways and paddocks. One farm has an old milking parlour, 80 cubicles, calving and calf sheds and other support sheds. The second farm has a 50’ x 200’ shed which incorporates cubicles, slatted pens, calving pens, and feed areas. This shed can be adapted to suit any enterprise. | REFERENCE TX23

TILLAGE LAND AVAILABLE, 30 acres of good quality tillage land available for 5 year lease. Near Ballyroan, Co. Laois. Currently in stubble, ready for plough. | REFERENCE PA02

110 ACRES OF land available for contact grazing across two different holdings. 60 & 50 acres each. Would suit grazing for livestock. North Co. Monaghan area. | REFERENCE UT01

Contract Heifer Rearing

CALF CONTRACT REARER available to house and rear stock to an age where animals are ready for grass turn-out. Purpose built sheds available and feed supplied. | REFERENCE CO01

CONTRACT REARER WITH 3 years experience looking to rear sixty 0-1 and sixty 1-2 year olds. No other stock on farm so sole focus will be on heifers. All targets for A.I., breeding and weights met over the last 3 years. Good south facing early grass farm in south Leinster/east Munster area with winter accommodation available. Regular weighing’s taken and owner informed of all progress i.e. weights/breeding/health etc. Can A.I. and/or use stock bull. Open to different types of arrangements. | REFERENCE TN01

EXPERIENCED CONTRACT REARER Available. Will rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available. Paddock grazing. Regular weighing. Reference available from previous stock owner who is changing system. Roscommon. | REFERENCE IL03.

LOOKING TO RENT

TILLAGE LAND WANTED in the Co. Wexford area or surrounding counties. Progressive tillage farmer seeking to increase farming enterprise. Long term lease or short term renting would be suitable. Will carry out hedge trimming, improve soil fertility and maintain all lands to the very highest of standards. Previous experience in renting & leasing lands with good references available. Prompt payment. | REFERENCE FL06

100 HECTARE PLUS farm wanted to lease. Location not important. Land should be of reasonable quality at least and would be maintained to the highest standard. Intention is to put a progressive beef/suckler enterprise in place on the farm and there would be a requirement for winter housing facilities. | REFERENCE ID01

AMBITIOUS YOUNG FARMER looking to lease block of land (50-200 acres) in east Clare area so as to facilitate expansion of existing suckler herd and to grow beef enterprise. Good references available. All parcels of land considered. | REFERENCE NM04

LONG TERM LEASE sought by experienced farm manager on existing dairy farm or drystock farm that can be converted. Own herd of 50 pedigree Jersey heifers due to calve in February 2017. Parcel of land must be large enough to accommodate 70 cows initially with room for expansion. Preferably in the Munster area but other areas considered. |REFERENCE OK07

BEEF/SUCKLER FARMER seeks 100-300 acres of grassland or tillage land for long term lease. Yard and handling facilities would be an advantage. Ideally within a 50 mile radius of Tullamore, Co. Offaly. | REFERENCE CO02

Dairy Opportunity

MODERN DAIRY FARM available for lease in east Co. Waterford. Good fertile dry grass farm. 75 acres with 23 leased acres adjoining (1 year left). Also 50 acre out farm 1 mile away. Modern 8 unit parlour with metres, ACR’s & electric feeders, can be extended to 14 units. 90 cubicles with 4 scraper passages and central feed passageway. Slatted tanks and straw bedded area for calving and calves with automatic calf feeder all under one roof. Owner is looking to step back and all arrangements considered.| REFERENCE LA02

170 ACRE WORKING Dairy Farm to Lease, just west of Waterford city. 130 acres in milking platform and a 40 acre support block. Infrastructure includes 130 cubicles and a 16 unit milking parlour. The farm is presently milking 90 cows and will make an excellent stand alone dairy farm, cows can be included in the deal. Alternatively the farm would work as a heifer or beef farm. Owner is retiring and looking for a long lease.| REFERENCE LA01

EXCITING COLLABORATIVE OPPORTUNITY available in the North West of Ireland. 250+ cow operation, excellent land base with huge potential. Opportunity available for a young person to get involved and have a share in this dairy operation. Also opportunities for existing operators to invest in the business through capital, management, and/or cows. | REFERENCE WY03

SKILLED YOUNG FARMERS LOOKING FOR AN OPPORTUNITY

YOUNG TRAINED AMBITIOUS farmer looking to lease a farm or enter a share farming agreement with a view to developing a profitable dairy business for all parties. | REFERENCE NE03