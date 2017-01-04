Land Mobility Service - farm progression
By Contributor on 05 January 2017
The new year represents an opportunity to start putting progression plans in place, or at least starting the conversation.
More in News
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 22 December 2016
By Adam Woods on 29 December 2016
By Ciarán Lenehan on 15 December 2016
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...