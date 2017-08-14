Landlord and tenant relationships improving
By John Sleigh on 10 August 2017
Farmers Journal Scotland caught up the Andrew Thin, Scotland's new Land Commissioner as he toured the shows speaking to farmers.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in More
By Shane Murphy on 13 August 2017
By Contributor on 10 August 2017
By Peter McCann on 11 August 2017
Related Stories
Belmac 2500 Slurry Tanker2008 MachineVery good condition Phone fo...
Massey Ferguson 3085AutotronicRunning perfect Not to be faulted...
Massey Ferguson 5460 TractorComes with a Quickie Q55 loaderVery well min...
driver wanted. Full clean HGV license and CPC required. Part time. Fermoy area....
present their show and sale, of ram lambs at Athenry Mart Monday 21st of August,...