Larger kill of NI hoggets expected next year

A larger proportion of lambs in Northern Ireland are set to be carried over to the new year to be kill as hoggets.

With total lamb kill from the NI flock running 4% behind last year’s levels and the DAERA agricultural census reporting a 2% increase in lamb numbers in NI farms in June, the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has highlighted that more NI lambs are set to be killed as hoggets in 2017.

Cool, wet conditions during the summer reducing lamb growth rates and improved returns from sheep enterprises incentivising farmers to retain ewe lambs for replacements have been listed by the LMC as reasons for the lower NI lamb kill this year.

Total sheep kill in NI factories for the year to date is back 11%, according to DAERA figures. The LMC points out that lamb exports to the Republic of Ireland have increased this year, accounting for 46% of total NI lamb output in 2016 to date, up 4% on last year’s levels.

