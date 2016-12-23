Latest agricultural jobs in Ireland

Farm Relief Services is looking for both part-time and full-time farm relief milkers across the country.

This week, there are positions available for farm workers, relief milkers, hoof trimmers and regional sales managers.

Dairy farm assistant in Meath

A farm assistant is required for a newly converted 250-cow spring-calving dairy herd in Meath. The role involves working alongside a young, progressive farm manager. The position has been advertised as suitable for a young person interested in developing their skills with the opportunity to progress within the farm business. For more details, email bgilsenan6@gmail.

Worker for intensive dairy farm in Sligo

An ad has been placed on www.toplink.ie for a position available for a farm worker or student on an intensive dairy farm in Sligo. Accommodation is available on the farm. For details of the role and how to apply, call 087-917 5518.

General farm worker in Cork

A general farm worker/milker is sought for a 350-cow spring-calving dairy farm in Cork. Accommodation is provided on site and the candidate must have previous herdsperson experience and a full driving licence. Farm Solutions Ireland is recruiting for this role. For more information, call 053-923 6222.

Farm relief workers

Farm Relief Services (FRS) is looking for both part-time and full-time farm relief milkers across the country. To apply, visit www.frsnetwork.ie/careers.

Listen to FRS workers’ experiences in the video below:

Dairymaster sales manager in UK and Ireland

Dairymaster is recruiting regional sales managers in the UK and Ireland to manage existing relationships with dealers and customers, develop new sales channels, maintain a database of leads and clients and use qualification criteria to rank opportunity and sales potential.

Interested applicants should email their CV along with a cover letter to recruit@dairymaster.com before 12 January at 5pm. Applicants should make sure to put the position applied for in the subject line of the email.

Hoof trimmer in Waterford and Limerick

Inspect 4 Hoof Trimming Ltd is recruiting hoof trimmers to cover the Limerick and Waterford areas. No previous experience is required and the roles operate on a self-employed basis. For details, call 087-953 9581.

Experienced dairy worker in Wicklow

An experienced dairy herd worker is sought for a 150-cow pedigree herd in Wicklow. Accommodation is available on the farm. Call 086-859 6411 for details.

Yard and store supervisor in Cork

A position for a yard and store supervisor is available at North Cork Creameries. The job requires customer service and communication skills, three to four years’ experience managing a retail team, IT skills, merchandising and stock control and knowledge of the agri-business sector is an advantage. To apply, email a CV to michaela@northcorkreameries.com before Friday 30 January.

Relief milkers in Wexford

Farm Solutions is currently looking for dairy relief workers in Wexford. The role requires a competent milker, with experience in feeding and calving. Call 053-923 6222 for more information.

Dairy farm worker in Wicklow

A general farm worker/milker is required for a 160-cow dairy farm in Wicklow to work four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays. Hourly pay operates in this role, with overtime rates available. The successful person will operate as an agency worker with Farm Solutions. For more information, call 053-923 6222.

General farm worker in Kilkenny

A general farm worker/milker is sought for a family-run dairy farm in Kilkenny with 420 head of stock in total including a 120-cow dairy herd plus followers brought to beef. Farm Solutions Ireland is recruiting for the position to join a small, friendly team. For more information, call 053-923 6222.

For more agri jobs in Ireland and abroad, click here.