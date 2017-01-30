Sign in to your account
Launch of €150m agri-loan scheme imminent

By on
The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed is very close to launching the €150m agri-loan fund.
Farmers will soon be able to access the €150m low-cost agri-loan scheme as Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed moves closer to launching the fund.

Farmers will soon be able to access the €150m low-cost agri-loan scheme as Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed moves closer to launching the fund.

Alongside tax measures and farm payments, the loan scheme forms part of a “three pillar strategy” announced in Budget 2017 in response to income volatility.

The scheme, which was developed by the Department of Agriculture in co-operation with the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI), will make €150m available to farmers throughout Ireland at low-cost interest rates of 2.95%. This is supported by €25m from the Department and €11m in EU aid. The maximum loan is €150,000 per farmer.

The scheme will provide farmers with a low cost, flexible source of working capital

Minister Creed has said there has been “a number of applications” submitted in response to the SBCI’s “open call” for financial institutions to participate in the scheme. It is understood that all the main players such as AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank have expressed an interest.

Low cost, flexible source of working capital

The scheme will provide farmers with a low cost, flexible source of working capital. It will also allow them to pay down more expensive forms of short-term debt, ensuring the ongoing financial sustainability of viable farming enterprises.

When first announcing the scheme in Budget 2017, Minister Creed said that it will “alleviate some of the pressures being caused by the current market difficulties, including currency fluctuation in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum”.

Read more

All about the €150m agri-loan fund

