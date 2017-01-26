Less than a week left to return Sheep Welfare Scheme forms

There is less than a week left for sheep farmers to return their census and welfare scheme forms in order to receive payment under the new Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The national sheep census and welfare scheme forms are due to be submitted by Tuesday 31 January. Over 44,000 farmers received their annual sheep and/or goat census 2016 forms in late December. The census date is New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 December. Registered keepers are legally obliged to complete and return these.

For farmers, the form is central in declaring that the required stocking rates are being maintained, in order to receive payments under BPS, ANC, AEOS, GLAS etc. This year, the census has the added importance of being part of claiming the new Sheep Welfare Scheme payment that was announced in Budget 2017.

Census information is used for statistical reference and also during farm/flock inspections as the basis for identifying whether animal records have been adequately maintained.

The 2016 census may be returned either by post, via the enclosed addressed envelope to:

Seefin Data Management,

PO Box 17,

An Post,

Cahirdown,

Listowel D.S.U,

Co Kerry

or online via www.agfood.ie

If there is a dispute regarding postal returns, the only acceptable proof of postage is a Registered or Express Post receipt. A postal certificate is no longer acceptable as proof of postage.

Read more

Huge interest and pointed questions at sheep welfare information evenings