Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Less than a week left to return Sheep Welfare Scheme forms
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Less than a week left to return Sheep Welfare Scheme forms

By on
There is less than a week left for sheep farmers to return their census and welfare scheme forms in order to receive payment under the new Sheep Welfare Scheme.
There is less than a week left for sheep farmers to return their census and welfare scheme forms in order to receive payment under the new Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The national sheep census and welfare scheme forms are due to be submitted by Tuesday 31 January. Over 44,000 farmers received their annual sheep and/or goat census 2016 forms in late December. The census date is New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 December. Registered keepers are legally obliged to complete and return these.

For farmers, the form is central in declaring that the required stocking rates are being maintained, in order to receive payments under BPS, ANC, AEOS, GLAS etc. This year, the census has the added importance of being part of claiming the new Sheep Welfare Scheme payment that was announced in Budget 2017.

Census information is used for statistical reference and also during farm/flock inspections as the basis for identifying whether animal records have been adequately maintained.

The 2016 census may be returned either by post, via the enclosed addressed envelope to:

Seefin Data Management,

PO Box 17,

An Post,

Cahirdown,

Listowel D.S.U,

Co Kerry

or online via www.agfood.ie

If there is a dispute regarding postal returns, the only acceptable proof of postage is a Registered or Express Post receipt. A postal certificate is no longer acceptable as proof of postage.

Read more

Huge interest and pointed questions at sheep welfare information evenings

More in Sheep
Journal+
Sheep management: ewe condition
Management
Sheep management: ewe condition
By Darren Carty on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Brexit could see NZ lamb leave the EU
News
Brexit could see NZ lamb leave the EU
By Pat O'Toole on 25 January 2017
Journal+
Sheep prices: positives hard to come by
Markets
Sheep prices: positives hard to come by
By Darren Carty on 25 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Sheep management: deadline dates
Management
Sheep management: deadline dates
By Darren Carty on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Sheep management: feeding records
Management
Sheep management: feeding records
By Darren Carty on 25 January 2017
Journal+
Action needed now on GLAS and AEOS payments
Schemes
Action needed now on GLAS and AEOS payments
By Peter Varley on 24 January 2017
Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale
15 Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale. LongfordPhone 086 8552492No Texts...
View ad
January Gems In-lamb Export Sale
Ballymena Mart, Saturday 7th January at Noon....
View ad
Shearling Ewe Sale
70 Quality TEXEL Inlamb Shearling Ewes from Annakisha,Chessy,Emlach and Foundry ...
View ad
20 PEDIGREE
suffok shearling ewes all scanned in lamb to imported sires from the Annakisha ...
View ad
West Region Texel Club in lamb ewe sale
West Region Texel Club Show and Sale of in lamb Shearlings Ewes and Maiden Ewe L...
View ad

Place ad