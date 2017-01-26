Listen: MEP Seán Kelly appointed lead negotiator on EU renewable energy policy

Irish MEP Seán Kelly has been appointed as lead negotiator for the European People’s Party on renewable energy.

As the European Parliament begins work on the revision of the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive, Irish MEP Seán Kelly takes up the role of lead negotiator on renewable energy for the European People’s Party (EPP). He said that he aims to cut vehicle emissions in negotiations.

Kelly previously represented the European Parliament during the historic Paris climate change talks.

“Having set out objectives to combat climate change over the past two years at both COP21 and COP22, we are now shaping the legislation that will enable us to reach our goal, which is to keep global average temperature increases to below 2oC, and 1.5oC ideally,” the Ireland South MEP said.

Farmers who grow the crops to produce sustainable biofuels in Europe... rely on a stable and supportive EU policy framework

Under current proposals, the European Commission aims to phase out conventional biofuels but Kelly says this is too drastic.

“The biofuels question is one we must get right on this revision and we cannot have a situation like last time whereby the whole industry was thrown into uncertainty over what caps on conventional biofuels were going to be introduced,” he said, adding that the sector suffered from under-investment as a result. “We must ensure that we do not destroy the market for biofuels, as this would not only hinder our ability to meet the objective of developing advanced biofuels, but would badly hit farmers who grow the crops to produce sustainable biofuels in Europe, and rely on a stable and supportive EU policy framework in this regard.”

