Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Listen: MEP Seán Kelly appointed lead negotiator on EU renewable energy policy
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Listen: MEP Seán Kelly appointed lead negotiator on EU renewable energy policy

By on
Irish MEP Seán Kelly has been appointed as lead negotiator for the European People’s Party on renewable energy.
Irish MEP Seán Kelly has been appointed as lead negotiator for the European People’s Party on renewable energy.

As the European Parliament begins work on the revision of the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive, Irish MEP Seán Kelly takes up the role of lead negotiator on renewable energy for the European People’s Party (EPP). He said that he aims to cut vehicle emissions in negotiations.

Kelly previously represented the European Parliament during the historic Paris climate change talks.

“Having set out objectives to combat climate change over the past two years at both COP21 and COP22, we are now shaping the legislation that will enable us to reach our goal, which is to keep global average temperature increases to below 2oC, and 1.5oC ideally,” the Ireland South MEP said.

Farmers who grow the crops to produce sustainable biofuels in Europe... rely on a stable and supportive EU policy framework

Under current proposals, the European Commission aims to phase out conventional biofuels but Kelly says this is too drastic.

“The biofuels question is one we must get right on this revision and we cannot have a situation like last time whereby the whole industry was thrown into uncertainty over what caps on conventional biofuels were going to be introduced,” he said, adding that the sector suffered from under-investment as a result. “We must ensure that we do not destroy the market for biofuels, as this would not only hinder our ability to meet the objective of developing advanced biofuels, but would badly hit farmers who grow the crops to produce sustainable biofuels in Europe, and rely on a stable and supportive EU policy framework in this regard.”

Listen to an interview with Seán Kelly below:

Listen to “Seán Kelly on climate change” on Spreaker.

Read more

Consultation on climate change plan for Irish agriculture opens

More in News
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Mixed farms forecast to be hit hardest in the UK by Brexit
News
Mixed farms forecast to be hit hardest in the UK by Brexit
By Peter McCann on 26 January 2017
Free
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
News
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
News
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Free
Naughten to lead panel of experts at climate conference
News
Naughten to lead panel of experts at climate conference
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Free
CAP simplification a priority for re-elected European ag committee chair
News
CAP simplification a priority for re-elected European ag committee chair
By Odile Evans on 25 January 2017
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad

Place ad