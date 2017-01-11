Listen: reducing power loss from electric fences and methane emissions
By Odile Evans on 11 January 2017
We spoke to students at the BT Young Scientist exhibition who found a solution to power loss in fences and identified lower methane emission diets for cows.
More in News
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 11 January 2017
By Farmers Journal on 11 January 2017
By Paul Mooney on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 11 January 2017
By Contributor on 10 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 09 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...