Losses expected for beef in Europe – EU chief of international relations
No offer has been made on beef yet under Mercosur negotiations, John Clarke told the Irish Farmers Journal at the Navigating Global Trade conference on Friday. Despite opportunities he sees for Europe to increase its exports to international markets, he said that there is likely to be losses in beef, sheepmeat, sugar and rice. Top export products include wines, spirits, wheat and infant formula.
“It’s not all bad news for the EU. We have some quite impressive performance,” Clarke said, echoing the Commissioner for Agriculture’s earlier speech.
Increase in trade surplus
In the seven years from 2010 to 2016 Europe increased its trade surplus from €2.6m to €19.7m. Six out of the 10 biggest exporters in the world are in the EU and more than 30m jobs (one in seven) are supported by agriculture in the overall EU economy.
Clarke highlighted population growth in Africa and Asia, dietary preferences and growing middle class as positive developments for Europe.
“The public is very sceptical of free trade and liberalisation; there is a big fear that Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) will lead to a lowering of standards,” Clarke said. “I think it will not be the case ... in CETA there was not been one modification on standards.”
EU priorities going forward with Free Trade Agreements:
“Products which have a very high traceability is where we will be competitive, not simply on price,” said Clarke, adding that CAP supports are in the WTO ‘green box’ and don’t impact upon trade. “We are efficient enough to negotiate FTA’s in almost all sectors now.”
Beyond FTAs other key focuses in terms of international relations for the EU’s agri-food sector include: