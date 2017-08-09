Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme a good option
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme a good option

By on
Under Tams II good numbers of farmers are taking up the Low Emission slurry spreading equipment option.
Under Tams II good numbers of farmers are taking up the Low Emission slurry spreading equipment option.

Under TAMS II the Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme option continues to attract a steady flow of farmer applications. The scheme was designed “to assist farmers purchase new ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in More
Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahely show
News
Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahely show
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
Member
Letter to the editor: Ulster Farmers' Union
News
Letter to the editor: Ulster Farmers' Union
By Letters to the Editor on 09 August 2017
Member
Report proposes new level of non-compliance
News
Report proposes new level of non-compliance
By Peter McCann on 08 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Forward store prices soften but weanling prices rise
Markets
Forward store prices soften but weanling prices rise
By Nathan Tuffy on 09 August 2017
Member
Growth rates steady as weather remains mixed
Grass & feeding
Growth rates steady as weather remains mixed
By Aidan Brennan on 01 August 2017
Member
Macra na Feirme current vacancies
Community
Macra na Feirme current vacancies
By Contributor on 31 July 2017
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
HIGH L FEEDER
34"34"...
View ad
BUNKER WALLS
2.5M...
View ad
KILKENNY FARM PAINTERS
We specialise in all types of farm buildings. All work carried out to the high...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad

Place ad