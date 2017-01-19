Low grain prices take shine off land prices
By Caitríona Murphy on 19 January 2017
Early indications are that tillage land rental prices have fallen, but grassland remains steady.
More in News
Related Stories
By Caitríona Murphy on 06 January 2017
By Andy Doyle on 18 January 2017
By Andy Doyle on 18 January 2017
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...