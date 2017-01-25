Sign in to your account
code
Low uptake of new Aurivo fixed price scheme

By on
Less than 10% of Aurivo suppliers in Northern Ireland have signed up to their latest fixed milk price scheme.
Less than 10% of Aurivo suppliers in Northern Ireland have signed up to their latest fixed milk price scheme.
