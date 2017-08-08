Man dies on a farm in Co Antrim

This is the third farm death in Northern Ireland in 2017, with seven people suffering fatal injuries on Northern Irish farms last year and six in 2015. \ Philip Doyle.

A Co Antrim man was found dead on a farm after what was believed to be an accident involving a tractor.

The incident occurred in in the Lowtown Road area of Templepatrick on Sunday afternoon.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed but the circumstance surrounding the death is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive. It is understood that an ambulance was called to the scene; it is believed nobody was transported to hospital, however.

The man was named locally as James Moore.

DUP MP Paul Girvan, who knows the family, says that the tragedy highlights how fragile life is.

“It is a tragedy like this that shows how fragile life is. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” he said.

