Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Management notes for dairy farmers
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Management notes for dairy farmers

By on
This week, Aidan Brennan says it is time to get nitrogen in the yard, organise yourself for spring and consider teat-sealing heifers if you have a mastitis problem in first-lactation animals.
This week, Aidan Brennan says it is time to get nitrogen in the yard, organise yourself for spring and consider teat-sealing heifers if you have a mastitis problem in first-lactation animals.

Fertiliser:

Soil temperatures are currently between 1oC and 2oC higher than normal at between 5oC and 8oC. Despite some frosts last week, the weather has been generally mild and good for grass growth. The closed period for spreading fertilisers is coming to an end for most of the country next weekend. With high soil temperatures and ideal ground conditions, I would not have any hesitation in going out with urea as soon as possible. The research from Moorepark is clear; for every 1kg of urea spread in January you get an average response of 16kg of grass in return. So for ...

More in Dairy
Journal+
December milk supply up marginally
News
December milk supply up marginally
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
News
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Two Schmallenberg cases found in Ireland
Breeding & health
Two Schmallenberg cases found in Ireland
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Now is the time to think about scours
Breeding & health
Now is the time to think about scours
By Contributor on 03 January 2017
Journal+
Where to send your soil samples
Where to send your soil samples
By Aidan Brennan on 03 January 2017
Journal+
Sevenfold return from lime application
Editorial
Sevenfold return from lime application
By Justin McCarthy on 04 January 2017
Experienced Contract Rearer Available
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
View ad
TAFFEE AUCTIONS
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
View ad
Hoof Trimming Service - Skibbereen
1st cow is free until the end of Nov. Heifer teat sealing service also available...
View ad

Place ad