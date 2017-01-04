Management notes for dairy farmers
By Aidan Brennan on 05 January 2017
This week, Aidan Brennan says it is time to get nitrogen in the yard, organise yourself for spring and consider teat-sealing heifers if you have a mastitis problem in first-lactation animals.
Fertiliser:
Soil temperatures are currently between 1oC and 2oC higher than normal at between 5oC and 8oC. Despite some frosts last week, the weather has been generally mild and good for grass growth. The closed period for spreading fertilisers is coming to an end for most of the country next weekend. With high soil temperatures and ideal ground conditions, I would not have any hesitation in going out with urea as soon as possible. The research from Moorepark is clear; for every 1kg of urea spread in January you get an average response of 16kg of grass in return. So for ...
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 03 January 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 03 January 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 04 January 2017
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
1st cow is free until the end of Nov. Heifer teat sealing service also available...