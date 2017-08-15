Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
McDonald’s to double its Chinese footprint in new strategic partnership
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

McDonald’s to double its Chinese footprint in new strategic partnership

By on
The US restaurant giant has ambitious plans to build China into its second largest market over the coming years.
The US restaurant giant has ambitious plans to build China into its second largest market over the coming years.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s has announced plans to almost double its restaurant footprint in mainland China over the next five years. McDonald’s has said it aims to increase ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Agribusiness
Glanbia launches five-year fixed milk price contract
News
Glanbia launches five-year fixed milk price contract
By Eoin Lowry on 15 August 2017
Member
Forestry consultant sells Co Kerry wind farm to German energy giant
News
Forestry consultant sells Co Kerry wind farm to German energy giant
By Thomas Hubert on 14 August 2017
Euro-sterling parity forecast for next year
News
Euro-sterling parity forecast for next year
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Beingmate reports heavy losses for first half of 2017
Companies
Beingmate reports heavy losses for first half of 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 09 August 2017
Exports to China up 25% in 2016
News
Exports to China up 25% in 2016
By Anthony Jordan on 27 July 2017
Member
Reaping the seeds of success in China
Companies
Reaping the seeds of success in China
By William Conlon on 11 July 2017
MOLE DRAINERS
/sub soilers/pipe layers- single and twin leg. Also gravel mole ploughs. Deliver...
View ad
Scania 124 420 Cattle Truck,
26 ft body, rear lift axle and hitch for trailer. Just tested. ...
View ad
LAMBERT ATV
SALES.IE. MAIN YAMAHA AND SUZUKI DEALER. USED YAMAHA AND HONDA IN STOCK ...
View ad
DIET FEEDERS
New Feedall Tubs, 10, 12, 14, 15, 25mtr. Selection of second hand tubs. Diet fe...
View ad
GRAZER
for sale, 4-5 ton available. Desmond Condell Engineering. ...
View ad

Place ad