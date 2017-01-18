Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
McGuinness re-elected vice-president of the European Parliament
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

McGuinness re-elected vice-president of the European Parliament

By on
Irish MEP, Mairead McGuinness, has been elected first vice-president of the European Parliament after topping the poll with 466 votes in the first count.
Irish MEP, Mairead McGuinness, has been elected first vice-president of the European Parliament after topping the poll with 466 votes in the first count.

In a vote in Strasbourg on Wednesday morning, Mairead McGuinness secured her place as vice-president of the European Parliament for a further two-and-a-half years. McGuinness received 466 votes in the first count, representing 75% of the valid poll of MEPs.

“I am honoured to have been re-elected as vice-president of Parliament and as first vice-president in particular, with such strong support from across the house reflecting my work as a fair and firm vice president,” said McGuinness, who failed to receive nomination from her party to run for president of European Parliament.

“The new year signals a challenging time for the EU ahead of Brexit negotiations. It will be a particularly challenging time for Ireland and our best interests are served by a united EU27 negotiating a deal on Brexit which addresses the many challenges facing us and the EU. In that context is very important that Ireland has strong visibility in the European Parliament,” added McGuinness.

As first vice-president, McGuinness will replace the newly elected President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani,should he be absent or unable to discharge his duties.

“This year there will be renewed focus on agriculture policy in advance of likely further reforms post 2020, which will be influenced by further tightening of the EU budget, demands for greater environmental delivery and the need to strengthen the food supply chain in favour of the primary producer, “ said the Midlands-North-West MEP who has responsibility for the Parliament’s scientific research body – STOA, which aims to bridge the gap between the scientific community and policy-makers.

Read more

’Direct payments under attack’ - McGuinness

More in News
Free
Ballygiblin estate returns to the market
News
Ballygiblin estate returns to the market
By Shirley Busteed on 18 January 2017
Free
BREAKING: BSE confirmed in 18-year-old cow
World
BREAKING: BSE confirmed in 18-year-old cow
By Paul Mooney on 18 January 2017
Free
Department confirms third case of bird flu in Ireland
News
Department confirms third case of bird flu in Ireland
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 18 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Tajani elected as president of European Parliament
News
Tajani elected as president of European Parliament
By Odile Evans on 17 January 2017
Free
Northern Ireland heading for election in March
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland heading for election in March
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
Free
‘Direct payments under attack’ – McGuinness
News
‘Direct payments under attack’ – McGuinness
By Patrick Donohoe on 12 January 2017
GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
View ad

Place ad